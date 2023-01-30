Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Earns Market Perform Rating from Cowen

Cowen reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush lowered shares of Magenta Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGTA opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.26. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.12.

Magenta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MGTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGTA. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $5,059,000. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $4,708,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $3,786,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $699,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 201.1% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 796,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 531,984 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

