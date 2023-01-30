Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Stock Price Up 3%

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.45 and last traded at $58.21. 59,366 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 75,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MBUU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Malibu Boats to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley dropped their price target on Malibu Boats from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Malibu Boats from $94.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.57.

Malibu Boats Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $302.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.16 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 35.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,260,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 3,881.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 159,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 155,454 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 741.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 125,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 110,884 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 181.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 136,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 88,284 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 626,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,048,000 after purchasing an additional 86,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

