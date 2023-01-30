Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Short Interest Up 16.8% in January

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,270,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the December 31st total of 43,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Marathon Digital Stock Down 10.6 %

MARA traded down $0.85 on Monday, hitting $7.17. The company had a trading volume of 36,365,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,323,352. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 4.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75. Marathon Digital has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 179.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.43 million. Analysts predict that Marathon Digital will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Marathon Digital

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio purchased 70,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $338,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Marathon Digital news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio acquired 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $338,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Douglas K. Mellinger bought 10,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,081.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 95,000 shares of company stock worth $429,000. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MARA. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.11.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

