Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Short Interest Up 16.8% in January

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2023

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARAGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,270,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the December 31st total of 43,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Marathon Digital Stock Down 10.6 %

MARA traded down $0.85 on Monday, hitting $7.17. The company had a trading volume of 36,365,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,323,352. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 4.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75. Marathon Digital has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 179.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.43 million. Analysts predict that Marathon Digital will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Marathon Digital

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio purchased 70,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $338,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marathon Digital news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio acquired 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $338,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas K. Mellinger bought 10,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,081.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 95,000 shares of company stock worth $429,000. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MARA. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.11.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Stories

