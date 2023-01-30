MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Short Interest Up 20.6% in January

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 847,900 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the December 31st total of 703,300 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 357,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

MarketAxess Stock Down 0.7 %

MarketAxess stock traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $369.74. 23,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,367. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.43. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $217.44 and a 52 week high of $390.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 0.64.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $238.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $265.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.09.

Institutional Trading of MarketAxess

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 4,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

