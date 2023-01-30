MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT Raised to $345.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $325.00 to $345.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MKTX. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MarketAxess from $274.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MarketAxess from $265.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $321.09.

MKTX stock opened at $372.37 on Thursday. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $217.44 and a twelve month high of $390.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $294.44 and its 200-day moving average is $266.43. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 0.64.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

