Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Short Interest Down 6.3% in January

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,700 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the December 31st total of 151,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Marks and Spencer Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MAKSY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,061. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.97. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MAKSY shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 125 ($1.55) to GBX 150 ($1.86) in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 185 ($2.29) to GBX 150 ($1.86) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Peel Hunt lowered Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($1.92) to GBX 165 ($2.04) in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.83.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the following segments: UK Clothing and Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The UK Clothing and Home segment retails womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kidswear and home products. The UK Food segment includes the results of the UK retail food business and UK Food franchise operations.

