Mason Industrial Technology (NYSE:MIT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 250,206 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 177,327 shares.The stock last traded at $10.03 and had previously closed at $10.02.

Mason Industrial Technology Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average is $9.89.

Get Mason Industrial Technology alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mason Industrial Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIT. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mason Industrial Technology by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Mason Industrial Technology by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,736,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,967,000 after buying an additional 32,835 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology in the second quarter worth $191,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 119.2% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 19,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 136.8% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 913,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,933,000 after acquiring an additional 527,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Mason Industrial Technology Company Profile

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial technology, advanced materials, or specialty chemicals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mason Industrial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mason Industrial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.