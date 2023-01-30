Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,760,000 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the December 31st total of 25,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Mattel Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.18. 1,619,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,953,818. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Mattel has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Mattel from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Mattel to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Mattel from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Institutional Trading of Mattel

Mattel Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Mattel by 18.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,823,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,439 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Mattel during the third quarter worth $35,094,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mattel by 2,303.4% in the third quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,201,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,760,000 after buying an additional 1,151,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 55.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,556,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,428,000 after purchasing an additional 913,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Mattel by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,648,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,722,000 after purchasing an additional 693,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

