Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Shares Up 3.6%

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.83 and last traded at $35.83. 45,008 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 129,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.58.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $457.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.53 million. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Matthews International Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.10%.

In other news, CEO Joseph C. Bartolacci sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $301,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,117 shares in the company, valued at $10,412,179.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Matthews International by 92.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matthews International during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Matthews International during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Matthews International by 728.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Matthews International by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. 81.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment consists of bronze and granite memorials, and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

