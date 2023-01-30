McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,393 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in McDonald’s by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $950,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,960 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $625,965,000 after purchasing an additional 776,419 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,879,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $433,603,000 after purchasing an additional 612,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in McDonald’s by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,051,106 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $259,497,000 after purchasing an additional 534,698 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.48.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $271.48. The stock had a trading volume of 321,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,498. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.33. The company has a market capitalization of $198.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

