McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,344 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Covestor Ltd grew its position in McDonald’s by 103.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 7.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in McDonald’s by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 59.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $272.05. 190,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,421,624. The company has a market cap of $199.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $281.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.48.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

