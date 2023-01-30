McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $270.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.48.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $272.05. The stock had a trading volume of 190,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,624. The firm has a market cap of $199.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.33. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $281.67.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,570,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,591,183,000 after purchasing an additional 333,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,704,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,007,672,000 after purchasing an additional 365,601 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 16.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,816,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,231 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,268,161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,300,604,000 after purchasing an additional 154,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after purchasing an additional 108,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

