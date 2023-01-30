Mebuki Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEBUF) Short Interest Update

Mebuki Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEBUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 414,800 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the December 31st total of 467,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mebuki Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Mebuki Financial Group Price Performance

MEBUF remained flat at $2.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.06. Mebuki Financial Group has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $2.06.

Featured Articles

