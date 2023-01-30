Mega Matrix Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTMT) Short Interest Update

Mega Matrix Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTMT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,400 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the December 31st total of 162,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Mega Matrix Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Mega Matrix stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.65. 7,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,322. Mega Matrix has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $6.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mega Matrix news, CEO Yucheng Hu sold 2,397,305 shares of Mega Matrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $2,397,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,593,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,593,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 30.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mega Matrix

About Mega Matrix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTMT. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Mega Matrix in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mega Matrix during the third quarter worth $87,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mega Matrix during the third quarter worth $184,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mega Matrix in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Mega Matrix in the third quarter valued at $237,000. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mega Matrix Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the GameFi business in the metaverse ecosystem. It also provides aircraft advisory and management services. The company was formerly known as AeroCentury Corp. and changed its name to Mega Matrix Corp. in March 2022. Mega Matrix Corp. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

