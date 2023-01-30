Metahero Price Reaches $0.0049 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. One Metahero token can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a total market cap of $24.90 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Metahero Profile

Metahero is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

