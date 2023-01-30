Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the December 31st total of 873,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 326,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Methanex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $46.37. 177,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Methanex has a 1-year low of $28.73 and a 1-year high of $56.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.35.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 10.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methanex

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Methanex by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 19,912 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 26,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Methanex by 271.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 858,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,361,000 after acquiring an additional 627,671 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MEOH. TheStreet cut Methanex from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Methanex from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Methanex from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

About Methanex

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.