Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the December 31st total of 873,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 326,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Methanex Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $46.37. 177,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Methanex has a 1-year low of $28.73 and a 1-year high of $56.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.35.
Methanex Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 10.95%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methanex
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MEOH. TheStreet cut Methanex from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Methanex from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Methanex from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.
About Methanex
Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Read More
