Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Hits New 52-Week High at $142.00

Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 142 ($1.76) and last traded at GBX 141.40 ($1.75), with a volume of 251177 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138 ($1.71).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.61) target price on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Metro Bank alerts:

Metro Bank Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 115.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 93.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £243.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.