MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Short Interest Up 21.8% in January

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the December 31st total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:CXE traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $3.72. 13,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,095. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.62. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $4.74.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About MFS High Income Municipal Trust
MFS High Income Municipal Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
