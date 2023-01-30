Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Short Interest Update

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,620,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the December 31st total of 25,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MU. Cowen decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Micron Technology by 12.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Micron Technology by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU opened at $62.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.51. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $96.50. The company has a market capitalization of $68.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 8.35%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

