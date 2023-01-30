Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Short Interest Up 24.4% in January

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the December 31st total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 663,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.85.

MAA stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $163.15. 158,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,106. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $141.13 and a fifty-two week high of $217.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 103.32%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $135,849.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,830.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $150,003.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,141 shares in the company, valued at $44,176,642.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $135,849.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,830.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,383 shares of company stock worth $528,613. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,668,000 after buying an additional 108,672 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 107,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,856,000 after buying an additional 39,358 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,761,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

