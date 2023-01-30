MiL.k (MLK) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.27 Million

MiL.k (MLK) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One MiL.k token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MiL.k has a total market cap of $73.18 million and $4.27 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MiL.k has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.14 or 0.00401161 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,397.42 or 0.28158556 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.19 or 0.00595046 BTC.

MiL.k Profile

MiL.k’s launch date was December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 986,245,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,883,566 tokens. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MiL.k Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it.There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiL.k should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MiL.k using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

