Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Position Cut by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 636,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 221,174 shares during the quarter. Millicom International Cellular makes up about 2.0% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $7,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 261.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the first quarter valued at $50,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 539.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 70.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 8,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. 18.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIGO traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.20. The company had a trading volume of 90,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.03. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $28.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.39.

Millicom International Cellular ( NASDAQ:TIGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter.

TIGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. HSBC raised Millicom International Cellular from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

