Mina (MINA) Price Reaches $0.75 on Major Exchanges

Mina (MINA) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Mina coin can now be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00003278 BTC on popular exchanges. Mina has a total market capitalization of $613.67 million and $235.90 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mina has traded up 26.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.31 or 0.00394813 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,339.36 or 0.27712947 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $135.88 or 0.00594008 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 822,988,170 coins. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 822,363,905.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.78326511 USD and is up 20.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $107,217,028.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.