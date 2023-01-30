Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:MEOA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:MEOA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the December 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MEOA. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition by 28.2% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC acquired a new position in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $880,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $2,533,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $3,143,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition by 133.6% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 616,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 352,384 shares in the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.59. 4,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.26. Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $10.78.

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Company Profile

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Waxahachie, Texas.

