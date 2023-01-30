Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) Short Interest Update

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the December 31st total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 641,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Momentus

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNTS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Momentus by 122.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,743,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Momentus by 319.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 882,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 672,402 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Momentus by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 445,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 343,213 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Momentus by 92.3% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 449,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 215,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Momentus by 148.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 294,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 175,789 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Momentus alerts:

Momentus Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTS opened at $0.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39. Momentus has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $4.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Momentus Company Profile

Momentus ( NASDAQ:MNTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Momentus will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Momentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.