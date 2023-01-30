Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Short Interest Down 18.1% in January

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,710,000 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the December 31st total of 11,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433,813 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,488,000 after buying an additional 4,272,750 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,478,000 after buying an additional 3,301,344 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 4,716.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617,530 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. TheStreet upgraded Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

MDLZ traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $64.84. 7,680,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,688,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $68.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 68.44%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

