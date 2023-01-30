Monero (XMR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $69.18 Million

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Monero has a market cap of $3.38 billion and $69.18 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $185.44 or 0.00782805 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,689.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.79 or 0.00400154 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015250 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00096683 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.72 or 0.00572915 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00184686 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00196202 BTC.

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,233,596 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

