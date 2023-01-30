Monument Capital Management Buys 712 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Monument Capital Management increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $128.89. 45,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,597. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.30. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $176.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.06). Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 83.08% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.91%.

WSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wedbush cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.06.

In other news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $1,148,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,845,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

