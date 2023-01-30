Monument Capital Management Cuts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Monument Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management owned about 0.29% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 875.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA RHS traded up $0.77 on Monday, hitting $168.26. 4,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,392. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $153.20 and a fifty-two week high of $182.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.17.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

