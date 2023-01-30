Monument Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Monument Capital Management cut its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,517 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 7,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 63.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.4 %

IRM stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.83. 106,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.86. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.34 and a 200-day moving average of $50.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.15%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IRM. BNP Paribas began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $56,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,245.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $531,969.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,968,759.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $56,452.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,032 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,245.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,896 shares of company stock worth $1,798,205 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Articles

