Monument Capital Management Grows Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Monument Capital Management grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,798 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.6% of Monument Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.9% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,806,511. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.65. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.56 and a 52 week high of $84.97.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.