Monument Capital Management Has $1.41 Million Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Monument Capital Management increased its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,454 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 130.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 115.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 17.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PHM. Raymond James cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $43.50 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on PulteGroup from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on PulteGroup from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

PulteGroup Stock Up 0.3 %

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.79. 195,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,968. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $54.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.49%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

See Also

