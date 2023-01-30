Monument Capital Management Has $2.33 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Monument Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for 0.9% of Monument Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of CL traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,004,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,772,397. The stock has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.64.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 241.02%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 81.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.