Monument Capital Management Has $2.88 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Monument Capital Management increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.1% of Monument Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Caterpillar Stock Performance

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,555,206.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,915 shares of company stock worth $13,452,445. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $263.83. 349,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,988,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

