Monument Capital Management Has $3 Million Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger accounts for 1.1% of Monument Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 383.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $485.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $592.43.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GWW traded up $5.26 on Monday, hitting $577.05. The stock had a trading volume of 23,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,902. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.48 and a 52-week high of $612.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $574.12 and a 200-day moving average of $552.65.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.19 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 60.31%. Equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.47 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 24.60%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

