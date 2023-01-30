Monument Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

NYSE ADM traded down $1.23 on Monday, hitting $82.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,635,290. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $70.02 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The firm has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.96. The company has a current ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.75%.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,531,512.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,538,293.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

