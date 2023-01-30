Monument Capital Management Increases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.3% of Monument Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $1.02 on Monday, hitting $181.07. The company had a trading volume of 395,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,256. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $156.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.41.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

