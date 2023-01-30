Monument Capital Management Purchases 5,149 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Monument Capital Management boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive comprises 0.9% of Monument Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at about $1,864,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $279,000. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.9% in the third quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,427,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,472,000 after purchasing an additional 19,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,004,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,772,397. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 241.02%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.74%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

See Also

