Monument Capital Management Purchases 7,184 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Monument Capital Management increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 72,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 18.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 3.0% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 6.4% during the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter valued at $268,000. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LEG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

Shares of LEG stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.70. 24,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,344. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.28 and a 12-month high of $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 66.42%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

