Monument Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Monument Capital Management lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,245 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $27,363.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,675.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $27,363.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,719 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,675.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $54,095.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,962,922.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,753 shares of company stock worth $112,544 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on BXMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Shares of BXMT traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.52. The stock had a trading volume of 107,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,892. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.71. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.40%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

