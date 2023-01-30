Monument Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Monument Capital Management lowered its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,256 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,877,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $325,431,000 after purchasing an additional 36,389 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 39.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,167,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,242,000 after purchasing an additional 617,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 10.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,777,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,136,000 after purchasing an additional 174,889 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,701,000 after purchasing an additional 55,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 755,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,184,000 after purchasing an additional 19,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

Shares of BOH traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.85. 4,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,195. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52-week low of $70.15 and a 52-week high of $89.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.26. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $213.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BOH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Compass Point cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Hawaii

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $436,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,530,903.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

