Monument Capital Management Sells 4,542 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Monument Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,542 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Ares Capital by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,993,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $107,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,882 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,403,000 after acquiring an additional 687,496 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,475,000 after acquiring an additional 621,814 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Ares Capital by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,420,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,389,000 after acquiring an additional 387,904 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 526.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 410,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 344,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Hovde Group cut their price objective on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.64.

Ares Capital stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.60. The stock had a trading volume of 198,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,820. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

