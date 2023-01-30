Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Position Increased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $16,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 5.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 84.9% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 20.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Moody’s Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of MCO stock traded down $2.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $317.02. 57,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.42. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $354.81.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Moody’s
Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Moody’s (MCO)
- InterDigital Raises Its Earnings Guidance
- GE Healthcare Technology: Speculating On Dividends
- Grab Shares Are Suddenly On Track To Double
- Why Extreme Networks is a Recession-Proof Technology Play
- Is Seagate Technology Signaling the End of its Normalization?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.