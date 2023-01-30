Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Position Increased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $16,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 5.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 84.9% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 20.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCO stock traded down $2.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $317.02. 57,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.42. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $354.81.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $284.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.47.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

