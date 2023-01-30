Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Down 9.7% This Week

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00001902 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $240.87 million and approximately $12.03 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00088352 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00056972 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000340 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010059 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00024944 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000280 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000226 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 556,779,194 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

