Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 218 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,952 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Salesforce by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 880,091 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $126,592,000 after purchasing an additional 77,261 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank grew its stake in Salesforce by 8.2% during the third quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 13,268 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 9.2% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in Salesforce by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,077 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,339.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total value of $111,323.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,566,661.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,989 shares of company stock worth $24,216,508 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Northland Securities began coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.03.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $165.82. 3,518,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,046,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $165.82 billion, a PE ratio of 592.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.81 and a 200-day moving average of $155.43. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $234.49.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

