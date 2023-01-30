Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 488 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 587,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,843,000 after purchasing an additional 139,514 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $56,452.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,032 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,245.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $56,452.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,032 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,245.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $531,969.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,968,759.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,896 shares of company stock worth $1,798,205. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.9 %

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.59. 551,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 146.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

