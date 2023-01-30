Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 196,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 25,349 shares during the period. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC now owns 47,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 735,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,354,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Corning by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.81. 2,384,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,345,233. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.53. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05.

GLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Fox Advisors cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

