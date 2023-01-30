Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,955 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $4,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ET. Natixis increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 53.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 35,742,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $356,752,000 after acquiring an additional 12,504,602 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 132.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,681,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $116,584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656,982 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,975,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $927,898,000 after buying an additional 3,059,360 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in Energy Transfer by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 8,893,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 733.7% during the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 1,678,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 1,477,547 shares during the period. 37.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ET. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ET traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,735,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,171,861. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.80.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,579,660. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,579,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $6,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 54,278,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,881,975.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 740,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,082,900 in the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Stories

