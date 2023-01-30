Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $3.15 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in 3M by 9,440.0% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M by 55.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,048,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,904. 3M has a one year low of $107.07 and a one year high of $169.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.87. The company has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.00.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.72%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.92.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

