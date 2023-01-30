Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $4.92 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 70,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 80,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,602,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $155.02. 1,108,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,769. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.93. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $165.51.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

